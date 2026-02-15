Red Sox Fans Need to Pay Attention to Jake Bennett Right Now

The Boston Red Sox have almost one full week of Spring Training under their belt and there have already been a few players who have emerged that fans should be keeping an eye on before Opening Day.

One of those players is 25-year-old left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett. The Red Sox acquired Bennett from the Washington Nationals throughout the offseason in a deal that surprised some people. Boston acquired Bennett from the Nationals in exchange for Luis Perales. Immediately, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that Bennett is an "elite" extension guy and could be in the mix for a bullpen spot right away.

"Jake Bennett is a big left-hander who has been a starter since joining Washington in 2022 as a second-round pick," Passan wrote. "Elite extension guy who potentially could be part of the Red Sox's bullpen mix this season. Perales has a huge arm, up to 101 mph, and is just coming off Tommy John."

The Red Sox are in full swing in Spring Training

Boston has targeted tall hurlers with extension with Craig Breslow leading the charge. Bennett fits that description and has been one of the guys who have impressed in Spring Training. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe noted that Bennett is someone who has made a "strong impression" so far in camp to the point where Roman Anthony called his sinker "gross" and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he "looked really good."

"Big Bennett’s first impression," Healey wrote. "Among those making a strong impression in the first days of spring training: lefthanded pitching prospect Jake Bennett, a 6-foot-6-inch trade acquisition from the Nationals. He drew heavy praise from Roman Anthony and Carlos Narváez after facing them Saturday. Anthony was particularly impressed with what he called a 'gross' sinker. But Bennett liked his changeup, which he tried a new grip for just a couple of days prior, even more.

"'Definitely had some more depth,' said Bennett, a starter who reached Double A last year. Cora said: 'Bennett looked really good. … Obviously, still has some growth physically. Stuff-wise, he’s good.'"

If you're a Red Sox fan looking for a prospect to get excited about and follow throughout the rest of Spring Training, it appears as though Bennett could be that guy. He has appeared in 34 games at the minor league level since being selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft and has a 2.67 ERA to show for it. Will his next game be in the majors?

