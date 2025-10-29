Red Sox Expected To Make Two 40-Man Roster Moves In Next Month
They won't generate headlines like flashy free-agent signings, but minor 40-man roster tweaks have the potential to impact a season in a major way.
The Boston Red Sox know this for a host of reasons. In recent years, they've nabbed excellent players like Garrett Whitlock and Romy González because their old teams didn't have enough space for them on their 40-man rosters throughout the offseason. Right now, they have to focus on preventing such losses.
There is currently a large group of minor-league players who would need to be added to the 40-man roster in order to prevent them from being poached in the Rule 5 Draft in December. And a Red Sox insider feels confident about two of those players being protected.
Red Sox likely to retain top prospects Sandlin, Bleis
On Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com wrote that he expects right-handed pitching prospect David Sandlin and outfield prospect Miguel Bleis to be added to the 40-man within the next three weeks, which would likely necessitate other players being designated for assignment.
"Sandlin and Bleis are all but sure to be protected," Browne wrote. "All teams must set their 40-man roster by Nov. 18."
Sandlin was nearly in the mix to make his major league debut this year before struggling with a transition to the bullpen in Triple-A. But the 24-year-old has triple-digit heat and is likely among the first few farmhands to get a crack at the big leagues next season.
Meanwhile, Bleis' stock has dipped a bit over the past couple of seasons, but the 21-year-old still has five intriguing tools and is too talented to fully give up on at this stage of his development.
Other prospects to watch in terms of Rule 5 eligibility, per Browne: left-handed pitcher Hayden Mullins, right-handed pitcher Jedixson Paez, outfielder Allan Castro, and right-handed pitcher Yordanny Monegro.
Pitchers Josh Winckowski and Jovani Morán stand out as top candidates to be booted off the 40-man to make room for the likes of Sandlin and Bleis. Boston could also non-tender or release Nathaniel Lowe, who is projected for a much larger arbitration salary than the club would likely be willing to pay.
Roster machinations are fascinating to follow all offseason, and these Rule 5 decisions will be one of the important checkpoints for Boston in the weeks to come.
