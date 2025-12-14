Red Sox Exploring Reunion With 10-Year Veteran After Year Away

It sounds like there's a chance the Boston Red Sox could have a reunion up its sleeve this offseason.

So far this offseason, Boston has been active in the trade market, but hasn't really done anything of substance in free agency. Rumors and speculation have been out there, but Boston hasn't struck quite yet. Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber were options in free agency, but the Red Sox didn't land either. Alonso went to the Baltimore Orioles and Schwarber went to the Philadelphia Phillies. For now, Boston has more noise to show than actual moves.

More reports surfaced on Sunday afternoon. This time, about another old friend. On Sunday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on X that the Red Sox have interest in a reunion with veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin.

"One Red Sox possibility on the relief market, according to a source, is a reunion with veteran Chris Martin, who plans to pitch in 2026. Martin had previously opened the door to retiring after 2025 but is intent on pitching next year. There's Boston interest," Cotillo wrote on X.

Martin is 39 years old now after spending the 2025 season as a member of the Texas Rangers. Unsurprisingly, he shined once again in 2025. Martin logged a 2.98 ERA and 43-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty was lights-out as a member of the Red Sox in 2023 and 2024. He had a 1.05 ERA in 55 outings in 2023 and followed with a 3.45 ERA in 45 outings in 2024. Martin is a 10-year-old big league veteran and would be a dependable option, if Boston could land him.

One thing that is wild about Martin is the fact that in 10 seasons, he's never had more than eight walks in a season. That's not a typo. Martin has pitched in 10 big league seasons and has never finished a season with double-digit walks.

If the Red Sox want a guy that can get guys out consistently without allowing free passes, Martin is the guy.

