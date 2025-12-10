Red Sox's Rumored $186M Trade Target Would Be Franchise-Altering Pickup

The Boston Red Sox haven't landed a new big bat yet, and that's the only thing that matters. But as the winter meetings rage on, it's becoming clear that they're talking to every team about everyone.

Ketel Marte has been the name most frequently linked to the Red Sox in trade rumors for the last 48 hours, but we've also heard whispers about Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes. The latest name added to the list, however, is perhaps the most mind-boggling yet.

Do the Red Sox have any shot at trading for the league's only active two-time World Series Most Valuable Player? On Tuesday, we learned that it's a hypothetical deal they've at least discussed.

Red Sox discussed Corey Seager trade, per report

According to a report from Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox have at least broached the topic of trading for shortstop Corey Seager with the Texas Rangers, who seem motivated to cut payroll two years after Seager led them to their first-ever World Series win.

"(The Red Sox) have discussed second baseman Ketel Marte with the Diamondbacks, shortstop Corey Seager with the Rangers, third baseman Isaac Paredes with the Astros, and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan with the Cardinals," wrote Healey, citing an anonymous source.

"Seager, also 32 next season, is due $186 million over the next six years. ... The Rangers, who have missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning the 2023 World Series, are cutting payroll and already have traded second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets."

Seager's resume also includes five All-Star appearances and three Silver Slugger Awards. He's averaged 6.2 bWAR per 162 games in his career, and in four years in Texas, he's put up a combined OPS of .872.

Boston has Trevor Story getting paid big money to be the shortstop for the next two years, but Seager is the type of player he might be willing to move to second base to accommodate.

It's the kind of rumor that feels too good to be true, and if the Red Sox (who absolutely have the trade capital to pull it off) could somehow land Seager, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's popularity rating would reach new record highs.

