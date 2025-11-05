Red Sox Fans Can't Ignore Tarik Skubal Trade Buzz
The Boston Red Sox arguably are one or two pieces away from being where the Toronto Blue Jays were this fall.
Boston finished the regular season with just five fewer wins than the Blue Jays. Toronto -- behind its potent offense and solid starting rotation -- was able to advance all the way to Game 7 of the World Series. The Red Sox already have significant pieces in place, like Garrett Crochet, Trevor Story, and Roman Anthony, and could easily make a jump like Toronto with another strong offseason.
The offseason is young. But, it seems like everyone thinks the Red Sox can do something big this offseason. The Athletic's Jim Bowden talked about the team's need for pitching and said the club has the "financial freedom" to get something done. ESPN's Buster Olney also said that Boston is "well-positioned" to make a run at baseball's top pitcher right now: Tarik Skubal.
"Other teams believe the Tigers will seriously consider moving him if they can glean what they want in a trade -- and there is every reason to expect a significant bidding war for Skubal, who will be eligible for free agency after next season," Olney said. "The Mariners are expected to be among the teams that go after Skubal, to bring him back to the city where he attended college.
Could the Red Sox actually get Tarik Skubal?
"The Mets, of course, have an acute need for an ace to lead their rotation -- a need borne out through their late-season collapse -- and they have the sort of major-league ready young talent that the Tigers will want, like Jonah Tong. The Red Sox are well-positioned to make a run at Skubal, if they want."
Skubal very well could win his second straight American League Cy Young Award after logging a 2.21 ERA in 31 starts in 2025. The Detroit Tigers shouldn't trade him. They can be contenders themselves. But, if they're willing to make what could be a bad decision, Boston's front office should absolutely help them out.
If an insider like Olney is willing to throw Boston's hat in the ring, even loosely, that's something Red Sox fans should have their eye on this offseason. Skubal is a superstar and trading him arguably would be a mistake for the Tigers, but Boston has a high-powered farm system. If the Red Sox could somehow pry him loose, then Boston could be the top contender in the American League in 2026 on pitching alone.
