Red Sox Fans Get Eyebrow-Raising Masataka Yoshida Update

The Boston Red Sox should be rooting for a massive performance in the World Baseball Classic by one of its representatives.

Masataka Yoshida doesn't have a clear path to playing time for the organization right now, to say the least. Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox that has two seasons left. That type of money screams consistent contributor, not potential bench piece. But that's where things stand right now. With four outfielders ahead of the Yoshida, it paints a murky picture for his playing time both in the outfield and also designated hitter.

Yoshida is playing for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic and already blasted a long homer in a scrimmage for Japan against the Orix Buffaloes.

While sharing a roster projection for Boston on Monday, team insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic predicted that Yoshida will have a bench spot for the Red Sox, but did note that the organization could still look to get a trade done.

Masataka Yoshida is someone to watch

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a single in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Connor Wong and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are all but locks for bench spots," With [Romy González] expected to miss the start of the season, Kiner-Falefa has been pegged as the backup first baseman in the early going, but he also plays above-average defense at second, third and short," McCaffrey wrote. "His veteran presence will also be a factor for a young club. Wong figures to see a similar number of games behind the plate as last season while serving as Narváez’s backup.

"For now, Yoshida has a spot on the bench because there’s nowhere else for him to go. He’s proven to be a solid hitter at times, but the Red Sox do have stronger outfield and DH options. The Red Sox could still try to find a trade partner before spring training ends, though that seems to be an elusive feat considering the $37.5 million he’s owed for the next two years. Yoshida didn’t go so far as to request a trade, but he did express frustration this spring with his situation."

The World Baseball Classic obviously is a high-profile tournament that is going to have a lot of eyes on it. For Yoshida and Boston's sake, hopefully he has a big tournament. There's been trade rumors for a while, but nothing has gotten done. The Red Sox clearly don't have a path for him, especially with fellow designated hitter candidate Triston Casas working his way back into the mix. It would be the best-case scenario for all parties for a deal to get done. Hopefully, Yoshida explodes in the tournament and convinces a team to get involved for him.