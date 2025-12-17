Red Sox Fans Get Glimmer Of Hope In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes

The chase for Alex Bregman remains the biggest talking point around the Boston Red Sox right now.

The longer Bregman remains available on the open market, the louder the noise is going to get. Boston needs a big bat in the middle of the organization and the Red Sox arguably are the best fit for Bregman overall in free agency, despite all of the teams that have been linked to him. Like last offseason, the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers have been linked to Bregman since the 2025 season ended.

On Tuesday, another team picked up some steam: the Arizona Diamondbacks. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Diamondbacks are a "surprise entrant" in the sweepstakes for Bregman. Unsurprisingly that has set off a firestorm with opinions coming in from all over the place.

The Red Sox can't let Alex Bregman walk

The idea of another team competing for Bregman, especially one close to home, is concerning. But one thing that should at least give Red Sox fans a bit of hope is the fact that John Gambadoro, a longtime Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix radio host, called the chances of Bregman actually landing with the Diamondbacks a "longshot."

"I would put the Dbacks' chances of landing Alex Bregman in the longshot category while not being able to rule it out completely," Gambadoro wrote on X. "I believe it is more than likely the agent, Scott Boras, trying to drive up the price and using Arizona as leverage. He does live here and I'm sure would love to be a Diamondback but I would think his asking price is out of range."

This is someone specifically from the Arizona market. He is one of the hosts for "The Burns & Gambo Show" on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix where he's been for 29 years, per his X profile.

Now, does this rule out Bregman going to Arizona? No. It's MLB free agency, anything could happen. But this is something that should help with all of the doom and gloom at this point for Red Sox fans.

