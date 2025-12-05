Red Sox Fans' Joe Ryan Dreams Reportedly Done, For Now

Boston Red Sox fans have been clamoring for the organization acquire Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins for months. Unfortunately, it seems like that dream is done, for now.

On Friday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Twins aren't expected to trade their biggest stars, including Ryan.

"All those fans waiting for their teams to acquire one of the Minnesota Twins’ stars probably can forget it," Rosenthal wrote. "The Twins do not anticipate moving center fielder Byron Buxton or right-handers Joe Ryan and Pablo López, according to league sources briefed on their plans. Minnesota’s goal is to keep those players, build around them and compete in 2026.

The Red Sox won't be getting Joe Ryan right now

"For weeks, the Twins have been in an uncertain state, trying to determine their course. They tore down their roster in July, and when the Pohlad family ownership announced the addition of two minority ownership groups in August, part of its motivation was to infuse cash to help pay down the team’s $425 million in debt."

Boston targeted Ryan around the trade deadline, but Minnesota opted to hold onto. Conflicting rumors and reports surfaced at the time about how close a potential deal was. But ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported on Dec. 2 that no deal ever came close with any team and Ryan.

"For all the rumors about Ryan at the trade deadline, the Twins never came close to finalizing a deal," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "If the cost remains high for free agent pitching, teams could turn to trades to fill their rotation holes, at which point Minnesota again would be a match for just about anyone. Having three of the eight best trade candidates is a good place to start a rebuild."

This news isn't great, but fortunately Boston already has swung two separate trades for starting pitchers in Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo.

Now, could this be a negotiation tactic? Maybe. But, the rotation shouldn't be front of mind anymore for Boston, anyway. This is a topic to put on the shelf and come back to this upcoming summer ahead of the trade deadline. It's time to go get a bat, the rotation looks good.

