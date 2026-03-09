Red Sox Fans Should Be Pumped About Brayan Bello's WBC Performance

If Boston Red Sox had the time to watch a World Baseball Classic game early on a Monday afternoon, they were rewarded.

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello took the ball for Team Dominican Republic to face Team Israel in a pool play game at Marlins Park, and outside of one bad pitch, he was nails. His efficiency not only put him in position to pick up the win, but it put the DR on the verge of advancing to the second round.

Although the lineup he faced wasn't as good as the Yankees team that knocked Bello out of his playoff start last October, his performance was efficient, dominant, and altogether very encouraging for Red Sox fans hoping the 26-year-old can take the next step this season.

All of Bello's numbers were excellent vs. Israel

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In five innings of work, Bello allowed just one hit, a solo home run by Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Spencer Horwitz. He racked up seven strikeouts and generated nine whiffs, and it only took him 54 pitches to mow down a lineup comprised about half-and-half of big-leaguers and minor-leaguers.

Those nine whiffs came on five different pitches, another good sign for the Red Sox righty. Two of those whiffs came on the change-up in four tries, which was a point of emphasis coming into the spring.

A win over Israel guaranteed the Dominicans a trip to the WBC quarterfinals, and when Bello left the game, the team held a comfortable 6-1 lead. If the DR advances to the tournament final on March 17, Bello would most likely be the starter.

After his best full season in the big leagues and a letdown in his 2 1/3-inning playoff start, Bello came into this year with something to prove. His first couple of spring training starts went sideways, but he looked strong in his exhibition start for the DR last week, and in a game with a global audience, he shone brightest.

Red Sox fans don't want Bello to peak for about six more months, but they have to like this starting note for an important season in his arc with Boston.