Red Sox ‘Favored’ for Alex Bregman, But Blue Jays Among Threats

The last thing the Boston Red Sox should want is more competition for All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

He was the perfect fit for the 2025 Red Sox and arguably should be the priority with the Winter Meetings about to begin. This is a topic that has been touched upon over and over and the point remains the same. Boston should do everything possible to bring Bregman back. Four teams that have already been mentioned as potential competition for Boston are the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, and New York Yankees.

The Red Sox should sign Alex Bregman as soon as possible

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared that the Toronto Blue Jays could be a fit for Bregman as well if they are unable to re-sign Bo Bichette.

"Alex Bregman could be a Jays fit, too, if they're unable to re-sign Bo Bichette," Heyman wrote. "Bregman is in excellent shape with the Tigers and Cubs both with interest and, of course, the incumbent/favored Red Sox."

It's good to see an insider of Heyman's caliber call Boston "favored" in the Bregman sweepstakes, but Toronto's checkbook is nerve-wracking, to say the least. This is a team that already has handed out a mammoth $210 million deal this offseason to Dylan Cease. The Blue Jays have been linked to everyone, including Bichette and Kyle Tucker. The Blue Jays aren't afraid to throw money around. If Bichette and Tucker go elsewhere, Toronto should immediately be considered the biggest threat to Boston.

For this reason, and many others, Boston should try to get a deal done with Bregman as fast as possible. The Blue Jays wanted Cease and made an offer he couldn't refuse early. Boston should do the same with Bregman. Now, there really shouldn't be a concern about money. Boston should be viewed how the Blue Jays are being viewed right now. But, alas, here we are.

Boston has had a strong offseason so far with the acquisition of Sonny Gray, but there's work to do.

