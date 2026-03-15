Red Sox Foreshadowed Wilyer Abreu WBC Moment All Offseason

Wilyer Abreu became the latest Boston Red Sox player to leave his mark on the World Baseball Classic on Saturday, and his was the most indelible thus far.

In an upset victory over Team Japan, the Venezuelan star outfielder crushed a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, flipping the scoreboard upside-down and providing the deciding blow in an 8-5 win. One could argue it was the moment of the Classic to this point.

WILYER ABREU

THREE-RUN HOME RUN

TEAM VENEZUELA TAKES THE LEAD 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/9ovv3fluF6 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2026

Sometimes, we become prisoners of the moment when the stakes are this big, considering this tournament is single-game elimination. But what Abreu showed the world on Saturday night was what the Red Sox already knew -- because they showed their confidence in the lefty slugger all winter.

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Red Sox knew they couldn't give up Abreu

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela left fielder Wilyer Abreu (16) hits a three-run home run against Japan in the sixth inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

From the start of the winter, Abreu's name was floated on the trade rumor mill. Perhaps not to the extent of teammate Jarren Duran, but surely enough to notice/have it cloud his daily thinking.

The Red Sox have an extra outfielder, and everyone knows it. Abreu, a two-time Gold Glover already and a well-above-average hitter, isn't quite as well-rounded as Roman Anthony, nor quite as premium a defender as center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. Perhaps more importantly, both of those two signed long-term contract extensions, a clear sign that they were priorities for the Red Sox long-term.

But even as Abreu's former organization, the Houston Astros, circled like vultures all winter, there was never a strong indication that the Red Sox were open to a move. As a result, Red Sox fans got to enjoy Saturday night's moment alongside their star outfielder, as he made the swing of his life to this point.

"It's a great feeling, something that I wouldn't imagine and is very difficult to describe," Abreu said postgame, per David Adler of MLB.com. "It's a unique moment and one of the best moments that I've had in my career."

Now, Bostonians just have to hope Abreu has another swing like that in store for a big moment in the month of October.