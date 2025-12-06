Red Sox Get Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette Pursuit Updates

The Boston Red Sox are well-positioned with the Winter Meetings beginning next week.

It's going to be an intriguing time around the league with the vast majority of the big-ticket free agents still available. Boston entered the offseason with two big needs: starting rotation help, and one or two power bats. The Red Sox have struck twice, acquiring Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals and Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both of these trades added pitchers with significant upside for the organization, without breaking the bank.

Now, with the Winter Meetings approaching and plenty of big-time bats available, the Red Sox realistically can afford to sign anyone they want. Nothing should stop them from being able to sign two bats in all honesty, but that may be a pipe dream. Regardless, The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal had updates on Boston's pursuits on Friday, including Alex Bregman and former Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette.

The Red Sox have some money to spend

"Retaining free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman is a priority for the Boston Red Sox," Sammon and Rosenthal wrote. "But some with the club view Bo Bichette, previously a division rival with the Toronto Blue Jays, as an intriguing alternative. Bichette, who turns 28 in March, perhaps cannot match the clubhouse presence of Bregman, who is one of the game’s leading mentors. But Bichette is four years younger and his wRC+ over the past six seasons is nearly identical to Bregman’s. Bichette’s was 21 percent above league average, Bregman’s 24 percent...

"While Bichette’s defensive metrics at shortstop are among the worst in the majors, some teams still see him as viable at that position, according to people briefed on his market. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is on record as saying that Trevor Story will remain at short in 2026. If the Red Sox signed Bichette, Marcelo Mayer presumably would man third base and Bichette could play second. WEEI’s Rob Bradford first mentioned Bichette as a possibility for the Red Sox last month. Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber are among the other free-agent hitters the Red Sox are considering."

Boston has the means with Rafael Devers gone and two affordable pitchers under its belt to go out and go wild in free agency. Bregman should be the top choice, but not the only choice. Whether it's Bregman and Bichette or Bregman and either Alonso or Schwarber, Boston's positioned to make waves.

