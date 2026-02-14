Red Sox Get Good News on Injured 2.83 ERA Prospect

The Boston Red Sox have shown over the last few seasons that they can develop pitching within the organization with Craig Breslow as the team's chief baseball officer and Andrew Bailey as the team's pitching coach.

This wasn't something that could be said before. Boston actually struggled to develop pitching for a long time. Now, the Red Sox are loaded with pitching both in the big leagues, and down in the minors. One positive of Spring Training is the fact that the fanbase is able to get answers on more players than just the ones in the big leagues at the moment and get a look at the future. With that being said, the club got a positive update on Friday about a little-known prospect working his way back from injury.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Andrew Parker of Baseball Now reported that 2023 fourth-rounder Matt Duffy, who missed the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is "circling" July a return date.

Another Spring Training MiLB update

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Matt Duffy, the team's 2023 fourth-rounder, told me he is circling July as a return date after missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery," Parker wrote.

When Duffy last pitched, he. showed significant promise. The 24-year-old made 22 total appearances in 2024, including 21 starts, and logged a 2.83 ERA and a 100-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 98 2/3 innings pitched for Class-A Salem. This was just his first full season pitching professionally. In 2023, he appeared in just three professional games.

The fact that he was able to have success like that in his first full professional season is positive. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to carry the momentum into 2025 due to injury. But this is a fourth-round pick we're talking about with upside. If he can get back on the mound come July he's someone to watch likely around the Double-A level with upside for more.

This isn't the type of update that likely will impact the big league club this season, but it is positive for organizational pitching depth in general.

More MLB: Red Sox $18 Million Man Open to Role Change for Boston