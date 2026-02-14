Red Sox $18 Million Man Open to Role Change for Boston

The Boston Red Sox have a good problem to have when it comes to the volume of big league starting pitching with the organization right now.

Calling it a "problem" certainly could be considered a stretch. But essentially, the Red Sox have so many capable starters, that it's going to be tough for some to have a pathway to innings in 2026. The rotation currently looks like Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez and Johan Oviedo on paper. Then, the Red Sox have Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle, among others.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

All of these guys are capable starters and realistically could help the Red Sox in 2026, but there are only so many spots to go around. Because of that, we'll see guys like Tolle and Early likely begin the season down in the minors. Also, the club will have to get creative for Sandoval and Crawford, barring injuries. There's been some chatter out there about the idea of some of the surplus pitching heading to the bullpen. On Friday, Sandoval acknowledged that he's willing to do whatever the club asks of him, as shared by Gabrielle Starr of The Boston Herald.

The Red Sox hurler is working his way back

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"It's not up to me. I'm a Red Sox, so I'll do whatever they want me to do. … I've done it a couple times, but it would definitely be adjustment," Sandoval said.

Sandoval is someone who already has impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora's eye in Spring Training.

“What Sandoval did today, that’s impressive," Cora said. "That's good to see. Besides the person, but he's a good pitcher. For him to be in that spot, that caught my attention. Let’s put it that way.”

Camp is just getting started but Sandoval already appears to be someone to watch moving forward. Whether he does come out of the bullpen, or can snag the No. 5 spot in the rotation, things are going well for him so far. He signed a two-year, $18.25 million deal before the 2025 season but missed the campaign. It sounds like Boston is getting him fully back for 2026.

More MLB: Marcelo Mayer Spring Buzz Building Fast for Red Sox