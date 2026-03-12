Red Sox Get Update on Potential Marcelo Mayer Extension

One trend that has emerged over the last few years with the Boston Red Sox is that they have gotten significantly better at handing out long-term extensions early.

Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell got extensions during the 2025 season. Garrett Crochet landed a long-term deal before the 2025 season began. Beyond these three, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock are other examples in recent memory of successful early extensions. There was a time after his rookie year when Triston Casas seemingly was poised to join the list, but the two sides didn't come to terms on a deal and then the last two seasons have been full of injuries for the young slugger.

Another guy to watch in 2026 should be young infielder Marcelo Mayer. He is 23 years old, was a former No. 1 overall prospect for the team and appears to be poised for a big role in 2026. But MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Thursday that there have not been talks between the two sides on a new deal yet.

"More on an earlier point from the spring: Red Sox have never approached Marcelo Mayer on a long-term deal and that remains the case, FWIW," Cotillo wrote.

The conversation hasn't started yet

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) bats in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Mayer should be the type of player in consideration for an extension this year, but it's also not surprising that the conversations haven't started yet. Why would they? Mayer has 44 games of big league experience under his belt and has had injury issues of his own throughout his professional baseball career to this point. His 2025 season was cut short due to a wrist injury.

Two things can be true. He can be a guy who should be considered in 2026, but also it's okay the conversation hasn't started yet. The idea of Mayer being considered as an option is contingent on him staying healthy and showing what he can do in the big leagues.

He has massive talent. If he stays healthy, it won't even be a question that he's the type of guy you want to extend. But there is the health question. It's okay they haven't started the conversation because give him a chance to show in 2026 he can stay healthy. If he does, at some point during the season get the conversation going. It's not dramatic or anything like that. It's alright the conversation hasn't started. Hopefully, it does later on in the season and that's a sign he's able to stay healthy.