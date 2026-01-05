Strange Reality Of Ex-Red Sox Slugger Alex Bregman’s Market

The Major League Baseball offseason is long and full of rumors, but one thing that is true is that Alex Bregman is going to get paid by someone.

Maybe that's the Boston Red Sox. Arguably, that would be the best move for the organization and ESPN's Buster Olney reported there's an "aggressive" offer out there from the team for him. The Red Sox have a hole in the infield and Bregman showed in 2025 that he can be the solution.

Beyond Boston, rumors and reports have been out there for a while. Some have conflicted, some have not. On the conflicting side, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Monday that the Arizona Diamondbacks have been shopping Ketel Marte and they don't move him, they will be "definitely" out on Bregman.

The Red Sox have competition

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have been aggressively shopping but now are pessimistic about trading All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. No one has come close to meeting their price," Nightengale wrote. "And if Marte is still aboard, Bregman is definitely out of the D-backs’ plans."

On Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported a "scenario exists" in which Marte stays and the Diamondbacks still pursue Bregman.

Nightengale reported that the Toronto Blue Jays remain "fully engaged" with Bregman despite signing Kazuma Okamoto. The Athletic's Mitch Bannon reported that the Blue Jays are less likely now to be interested in Bregman with Okamoto, who plays third base among other positions, in the fold.

One team that there hasn't been conflicting information on is the Chicago Cubs. It has been clear all offseason that the Cubs have interest in Bregman. Nightengale added more fuel to that fire.

"While the Red Sox are the favorites to bring back Bregman, and the Yankees’ No. 1 priority is the return of (Cody Bellinger), the Mets are still looming in the Bellinger derby while the Cubs remain in pursuit of Bregman for the second consecutive winter," Nightengale wrote.

Again, the MLB offseason is long and full of twists and turns. The two teams that have been consistently linked to Bregman all offseason are the Red Sox and the Cubs. The market is still alive and well, but this is where it stands. Noise and rumors and speculation and sometimes it's hard to cut through. While there are other teams to worry about, Boston and Chicago remain the most consistent in the Bregman sweepstakes.

