Red Sox Given Long Odds To Lure Kyle Schwarber From Phillies In Expert Poll
We know Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora loves Kyle Schwarber, but we also know the same goes for everyone in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.
Schwarber proved to be a great four-year investment for the Phillies -- and the one that got away from Boston. He clubbed a National League-best 56 home runs this past season, a new career-high, setting himself up for a highly lucrative free agency even entering his age-33 season.
Because of not only Cora's infatuation, but the Red Sox's desperate need for power, many have speculated that Boston will be in the running to land Schwarber. But do they have any realistic hope of prying him away from the big-spending Phillies?
Most experts on MLB.com don't seem to think so.
Experts favor Phillies over Red Sox in Schwarber sweepstakes
On Friday, MLB.com published polls of 46 writers' predictions for several of the top free agents in this year's class, and 67% chose the Phillies as Schwarber's next contract. The Red Sox finished second, but with just 13% of the vote, while the Cincinnati Reds were third at 11%.
"Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said that re-signing Schwarber is one of the team’s priorities this offseason. Many of our voters don’t doubt that," the site's accompanying article read.
"Six other voters believe he will have a reunion with the Red Sox. Schwarber was traded to Boston from the Nationals ahead of the 2021 Trade Deadline and quickly became a fan favorite at Fenway Park. He recorded a .291/.435/.522 slash line with 17 extra-base hits in 41 games with the Red Sox."
We really don't need much more evidence that Schwarber would be a great fit for the Red Sox, who didn't have a batter with even half as many home runs as the three-time All-Star this year. But it seems as though there's a solid chance Boston letting him go the first time was their only hope of ever getting him back.
If it takes a four or five-year contract north of $120 million to get Schwarber, do many people realistically think the Red Sox will outbid the Phillies?
