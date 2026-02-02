Red Sox Good News After Jordan Hicks-White Sox Trade

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan hoping that the club will make another move, don't give up hope just yet.

On Sunday, the Red Sox cleared up some space in the payroll by trading Jordan Hicks to the Chicago White Sox. In the aftermath, the buzz around the team has been about what could be next. Dealing Hicks to the White Sox doesn't help the club in the standings right now. But it does free up some cash, which theoretically could be used elsewhere. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported on Monday that the Red Sox aren't done looking around. Fellow insider, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, added more fuel to the fire on "Foul Territory."

"Now, the offseason is not over," Rosenthal said. "The Red Sox, as Jen McCaffrey wrote in The Athletic wrote [Monday], still want to add an infielder. I expect that they will add an infielder. Their fanbase, which seems to be having conniptions over everything. Had conniptions [Sunday] again, when they didn't sign Eugenio Suárez. I don't know if Eugenio Suárez was really the best solution for the Red Sox. Let's see what they come up with.

The Red Sox don't sound like they're done yet

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Six chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I didn't like the [Rafael Devers trade] at the time. I didn't like it for the reasons that I stated. ... Again, [Kyle Harrison] might turn out to be okay. Or, Jose Bello, ultimately in time could be the same. I wouldn't expect that. The key question was what do they do with the newfound payroll flexibility. They got it. They spent some of it, maybe a lot of it. But to this point, the team is still one hitter short."

So, if you're a Red Sox fan, don't give up hope yet. The offseason will be over in just over one week. Boston is set to have pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training by Feb. 10. Last year, the Red Sox didn't sign Alex Bregman until Feb. 15. There's still time left for the club to make a deal to move the needle.

