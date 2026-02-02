Red Sox Not Done After Jordan Hicks Trade, Per Insider

The Boston Red Sox's trade with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday was intriguing for multiple reasons.

First and foremost, the Red Sox acquired 22-year-old pitching prospect Gage Ziehl in exchange for Jordan Hicks, David Sandlin and cash. There were also players to be named later included in the deal, but these are the currently known names. Ziehl was a fourth-round pick in 2024 and had a 4.12 ERA in 22 total appearances — including 21 starts — in his first professional season in 2025 and made it all the way up to Double-A.

On top of this, the deal is interesting because of what it could mean next. The Red Sox, who have been linked to a handful of different infielders since Alex Bregman joined the Chicago Cubs, freed up cash in the process of getting out from underneath Hicks' contract. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey alluded to the idea of this deal being the precursor for something more.

The Red Sox made another move on Sunday

Sep 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks (46) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"The Boston Red Sox are still looking to acquire an infielder, and they created salary and roster space on Sunday by shipping out one of the three players they got in June’s Rafael Devers trade," McCaffrey wrote. "In trading reliever Jordan Hicks, minor-league pitcher David Sandlin, cash and two players to be named later to the Chicago White Sox for pitching prospect Gage Ziehl and a player to be named later, the Red Sox cleared $8 million of the $24 million owed to Hicks over the next two seasons, league sources told The Athletic. ...

"The Arizona Diamondbacks determined in January that they wouldn’t trade Ketel Marte, but the three-time All-Star would fit what Boston is looking for as a Silver Slugger-winning second baseman who can adequately field the position. Ten days into the 2026 season, Marte will gain 10 years of service, five consecutive with the same club, giving him the right to veto any trade. He’ll make $15 million next season in the second year of a six-year, $105 million deal.

"Another option could be St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan, whom the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants were reportedly targeting in December, though the Cardinals were looking for multiple top prospects in return. By creating more wiggle room on the roster and with the payroll by clearing some of Hicks’ salary, the Red Sox could be priming themselves to make another move."

If somehow Marte returned to the trade block, that would be a dream scenario, although it seems unlikely at this moment. Donovan is another red-hot name on the block, although he bats left-handed, which the Red Sox already have a surplus of. Other names that have been out there have been Isaac Paredes, Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw.

The Red Sox have gotten a lot of flak regarding the infield. But could Craig Breslow be cooking up another move?

