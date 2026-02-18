Red Sox Have 3 Early Options to Replace Injured Romy González

The Boston Red Sox were hit with some unfortunate news on Monday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that utility man Romy González isn't able to participate in baseball activities at this time, outside of playing catch.

"No baseball activities," Cora said. "Only can play catch. So, we'll take it day by day. I think the injection takes time. It's been a tough offseason for him as far as like the shoulder. So, I know he's frustrated. I don't want to say disappointed because injuries are part of it. He has dealt with this throughout his career. But not being able to be with the team out there, I know it hurts him."

The Red Sox are options on their hands

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Cora was asked about possibilities to replace González on the Opening Day roster, if he is unable to go by then.

"It all depends on where we go with the roster," Cora said. "But [Andruw Monasterio's] a guy that can play every position and he can hit lefties. [Nate Eaton] did it last year. [Nick Sogard] did it last year. It sucks for me to start dropping names because then they're like, 'Am I out of the competition?' Not really. Everybody is competing for something here and I think the roster will dictate what we do."

All three of these guys are interesting. Red Sox fans saw Eaton and Sogard down the stretch in 2025. Both played a positive role as the club made a run to the playoffs. Monasterio is someone Red Sox fans don't know yet, but he's intriguing as well. He's just 28 years old and played at first base, second base, shortstop, third base and left field for the Milwaukee Brewers. Last season, he slashed .270/.319/.437 with four homers, 16 RBIs and nine doubles in 68 games played.

It's unfortunate that González isn't fully healthy and ready to roll, but the Red Sox are fortunate to have depth options behind him at this moment as Spring Training kicks off.