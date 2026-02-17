Red Sox's Injury Replacement for Romy Gonzalez Is Easy to Predict

While acknowledging that it's still very early in spring training, the odds sure don't look good for Romy Gonzalez to be ready for opening day.

On Monday, we learned from manager Alex Cora that Gonzalez has yet to begin baseball activities for the spring, still dealing with a nagging shoulder injury for which he received a PRP injection a few weeks back.

If the Red Sox are without their signature lefty-masher to begin the regular season, it certainly won't feel great. But it also seems fairly simple to project which player might replace him on the opening day roster as a lefty-masher-in-training.

Nate Eaton has to be clear favorite for Gonzalez's spot

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton (40) celebrates after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

As of last week, the four spots on the Red Sox's opening day bench looked like they would go to Gonzalez, catcher Connor Wong, designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Now, we can slot utility man Nate Eaton back into the mix if Gonzalez isn't ready to go.

Yes, there are other options to consider. Newcomer Andruw Monasterio and switch-hitting infielder Nick Sogard would be the two most likely challengers. But considering the skill set the Red Sox would be losing in Gonzalez, Eaton is the cleanest fit as a replacement

Not only does Eaton hit better against lefties than righties (so does Monasterio, for the record), but he can play both infield and outfield, which the Red Sox seemed to be planning on doing with Gonzalez a bit more often this year now that Rob Refsnyder is gone.

Plus, Eaton's speed gives him an advantage. David Hamilton was shipped out in the trade that brought back Monasterio and starting infielder Caleb Durbin, so there's an opening on the bench for someone to get the first crack at pinch-running duties.

We saw Eaton start two of the Red Sox's three playoff games last year, and he played a surprisingly crucial role down the stretch despite only racking up 41 games in the majors for the year. If everything stays as is, it seems a very good bet that Eaton gets the final bench spot.

