Red Sox Have 'Obvious Answer' After Losing Alex Bregman

It's been a rough 24 hours for Boston Red Sox fans.

If you haven't seen the news yet, the organization missed out on Alex Bregman. All offseason, Bregman reportedly was viewed as the team's priority but in the end, they didn't get a deal done. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Boston's offer was in the neighborhood of $160 million, in comparison to the $175 million the Chicago Cubs gave him. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported that the club was unwilling to include a full no-trade clause, and their deferral schedule was excessive.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Boston misplayed the Bregman market. Chicago was heavily linked to Bregman all offseason and it stepped up when the lights were the brightest and got a deal over the finish line. So, what's next? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called Bo Bichette the "obvious answer."

The Red Sox have work to do

"The obvious answer is for the Red Sox to turn their attention to Bo Bichette, who could play second base and shift Marcelo Mayer to third base," Feinsand wrote. "But if the Blue Jays don’t sign Tucker, a reunion with Bichette would then be the likely scenario. If Boston can’t land Bichette, Eugenio Suárez could be a free-agent option at third base.

"The Sox have a surplus in the outfield and rotation from which to deal, so a trade could be a prime option if the answer doesn’t come via free agency. Brendan Donovan remains available on the trade market, and Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom knows the Boston system as well as anybody, given that he brought many of those players into the organization."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale also mentioned Bichette right after Bregman agreed to terms with the Cubs.

Bichette would make sense and would solve the remaining hole for the organization in the infield, but he is younger than Bregman and likely will land a more lucrative deal. Boston has done well this offseason in the trade market, but the club hasn't shown that it is willing to actually shop at the top of the market. There is plenty of competition out there for Bichette.

More MLB: Alex Bregman’s Contract Details Just Made Red Sox Look Worse