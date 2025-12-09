Red Sox's No. 1 Priority Reportedly Revealed: Alex Bregman

If the Boston Red Sox can come away from the winter meetings with a big bat, that would be viewed as a significant success.

Fortunately, there are plenty still out there. As of writing, the market hasn't thawed yet when it comes to sluggers. Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, and many others still remain available. Bregman, Schwarber, and Alonso all have been heavily linked to Boston. Red Sox fans know what Bregman can do. Boston is expected to meet with Alonso throughout the winter meetings. Schwarber is another guy Boston fans know well.

The Red Sox have to add some pop soon

All in all, landing any of these three would help to elevate Boston's offense. But, who is the priority? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Bregman "appears" to be the team's No. 1 target still.

"Free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman still appears to be the Red Sox’s No. 1 target, in part because of the defensive upgrade he provided over Rafael Devers," Rosenthal wrote on Tuesday. "The Sox seem to be pricing every available option, from first baseman Pete Alonso and infielder Bo Bichette in free agency to Marte and Houston Astros corner infielder Isaac Paredes in trades.

"Paredes, who is under club control for two more seasons with a projected $9.3 million salary in 2026, is yet another hitter in whom the Red Sox have expressed interest, according to sources briefed on their discussions. He presumably would play first base for the Sox if Bregman returned at third, and the price for him likely would be steep. The Astros, seeking controllable starting pitchers, are interested in one of the Red Sox’s two young lefties, Payton Tolle or Connelly Early."

Arguably, that's how it should be. Bregman provided enough with his bat and in the clubhouse to warrant a lengthy deal to stick around in Boston. He was great on the field and as a leader for a young group.

Now, that shouldn't stop the team from pursuing other options as well. With a potential meeting coming up with Alonso, he should be the other guy for Boston. The club landed two starting pitchers without having to spend much money. It would cost a lot to sign both Bregman and Alonso, but Boston should be good for it after cutting ties with Rafael Devers.

