Red Sox Have One Obvious Move Left to Make After Justin Wilson Report

Sunday brought the news that the Boston Red Sox were still understandably looking for left-handed bullpen help, while likely moving on from a dependable southpaw from last year.

Per Sean McAdam of MassLive, 38-year-old Justin Wilson was leaning toward retirement as of Sunday. But in the same report, it was asserted that the Red Sox remained on the hunt for one more left-handed depth arm -- essentially, to play the role Wilson excelled in last season.

While free agency and trades are both options at this point, the name the Red Sox should have at the top of their list is fairly obvious at this point in the offseason.

Red Sox and Danny Coulombe have been perfect fit for months

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Free-agent lefty Danny Coulombe stands out against the rest of the available candidates to take over a spot in the Boston bullpen. Sure, the Red Sox might be excited about someone like Kyle Keller on a non-roster invite, or Rule 5 pickup Ryan Watson, but Coulombe is more proven than half of the projected bullpen right now.

Even after sputtering with the Texas Rangers, the team that acquired him from the Minnesota Twins in a July trade, Coulombe finished last season with a 2.30 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 innings. It was a career year at age 35, and compared to most of the other veteran free agents, it was a standout performance.

The fact that this hasn't happened yet likely means the Red Sox aren't caving in on Coulombe's contract demands, be it a specific salary he's seeking, or simply the willingness to hand out a guaranteed deal of any kind.

Outside of Aroldis Chapman, the only other left-hander in the projected opening day bullpen is Jovani Morán, who is out of options and only made two major league appearances last year. Signing Coulombe shouldn't kick Morán out of the picture, but it would take some of the pressure off his shoulders.

There are 29 other teams who could sign Coulombe at any minute, but his fit with the Red Sox has made a lot of sense for far too long now.