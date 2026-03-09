Red Sox's Caleb Durbin Drops Message Boston Pitchers Will Love

The Boston Red Sox struggled there for a bit there during the offseason in the infield.

Even before the Red Sox lost Alex Bregman, there were rumors about various options around the league, including Ketel Marte. After Bregman walked, the noise only amplified. It seemed like with each passing day, some other hypothetical trade candidate popped up. In the end, the Red Sox acquired Caleb Durbin seemingly out of nowhere. Clearly, Craig Breslow and the front office were working behind the scenes, which does put all of the offseason rumors into a new perspective. How much was Boston actually interested in guys like Nico Hoerner or Brendan Donovan, or was that all just narrative?

Regardless, the Red Sox got Durbin and he's going to help this club out for years to come. He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2025 while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, the only thing up in the air about him is whether he's going to be playing second base or third base. But, it doesn't sound like he's concerned, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

The Red Sox's infield isn't set positionally

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (17) turns a double play against Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the first inning as at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to throw it to first and try to beat the runner,” Durbin said, as transcribed by McAdam. “But third base, learning it more last year, you have to comfortable with one hand and really using your feet over there. It’s less rangy, but your first step is super important because you’re closer to home plate.

"All those things are a little bit different. Luckily, I have a lot of experience playing at second base most of my life and I have a whole season last year, playing at third. So, I have some built-in instincts that I’ve been able to develop and allows me to be comfortable at both spots.”

That's not all, though. Durbin made it clear that he's comfortable at both second base and third base. But even more so, he had a message that pitchers on the club are sure to love.

"I have high standards at both for myself,” he said. “I know I’m comfortable at both spots. Honestly, wherever I’m playing that day, I want to be making plays for my pitcher. That’s kind of the way I look at it.”

There's been a lot of chatter about Durbin and Marcelo Mayer and how they fit into the infield puzzle. While the Red Sox haven't confirmed officially that Mayer will be on the Opening Day roster, it would be a pretty big shock if he wasn't. Throughout camp, Mayer has gotten a lot of time at second base and Durbin at third base. Arguably, that should be the infield configuration on Opening Day as well.