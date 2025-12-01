Red Sox Should Favor Mets Superstar Over Kyle Schwarber, Says Insider

The Boston Red Sox need someone with 40-homer potential, and there are two premier options available on the open market.

On one side of the coin, there's Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter, who blasted a career-high 56 homers this year and is already a Red Sox fan favorite. On the other, there's New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who "only" had 38 long balls, but owns three previous 40-homer seasons.

The Red Sox have no guarantee of landing either, and to maximize their chances, they may need to pick one to pursue with maximum vigor. One team insider believes the choice is clear.

Red Sox insider urges pursuit of Alonso

On Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com made an impassioned argument that Boston should pursue Alonso over Schwarber, based on his right-handedness, ability to play a defensive position, and lack of a qualifying offer attached to his market.

"Boston’s lineup has been lefty tilted the last three seasons, making the club too easy to game-plan for teams with opposing lefty starters," wrote Browne. "With no guarantee the Sox will re-sign Alex Bregman, their best right-handed bat last year, it’s vital the club get someone like Alonso.

"With Triston Casas on the mend from the surgically repaired patellar tendon in his left knee and possibly in play for Opening Day, the Sox could have the option of rotating Alonso between first and DH. Alonso is also two years younger than Schwarber, meaning he might be safer to project production from over the course of a free-agent contract."

The best counterargument to all of Browne's points above would simply be that Schwarber was the more impactful hitter this past season. That's what the Red Sox are really after -- superior run production -- and all the other ancillary benefits are gravy.

However, there's also a good case to be made that Alonso (who wasn't thrilled with how the Mets treated him last winter) will be easier to pry from his old team than Schwarber, who has become a cult hero in Philadelphia.

The drama should start to clear up somewhat soon, as the winter meetings begin on Sunday night.

