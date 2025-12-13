Red Sox Showing 'Repeated Interest' In Re-Acquiring Kyle Teel

If the winter meetings showed anything, it's that the Boston Red Sox are looking around to add talent all over the place.

By now, you've very likely heard of the big-name guys that were connected to the organization: Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso. The Red Sox were unable to land either. But the Red Sox have been linked to plenty of other talented players. Alex Bregman remains an option in free agency. On Friday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo listed a slew of players the club has varying levels of interest in, including Ketel Marte, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, and Bo Bichette, among others.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Cotillo and fellow MassLive.com insider Sean McAdam reported on Dec. 8 that another option Boston has shown interest in is former Boston prospect Kyle Teel. On Friday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal had a brief update and noted that the Red Sox have shown "repeated interest" in Teel, but have been shut down.

The Red Sox are looking to add some talent

"The Boston Red Sox have shown repeated interest in reacquiring catcher Kyle Teel from the Chicago White Sox, as first reported by MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam," Rosenthal wrote. "The White Sox, with no interest in trading Teel, have shut down every inquiry. They have no desire to trade an athletic, left-handed hitting catcher who can control the strike zone and run.

"Teel, who turns 24 in February, was part of Chicago’s four-player return for left-hander Garret Crochet one year ago."

Red Sox fans will remember the young catcher as one of Boston's former top prospects who was included in the trade to bring Garrett Crochet to the organization last offseason. Boston dealt Teel in a four-player package to get Crochet and he made his big league debut in 2025 with Chicago. The 23-year-old slashed .273/.375/.411 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games for the White Sox.

Boston has Carlos Narváez, but a long-term tandem with Teel would be great, although it sounds unlikely based on Rosenthal's reporting.

More MLB: Why Pete Alonso Picked Orioles Over Red Sox, Others