Red Sox Insider Blasts New Isaac Paredes Blockbuster Trade Buzz

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan following the team closely, you've likely saw a bit of an odd rumor around the team on Tuesday.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a column centered around Houston Astros slugger Isaac Paredes. In the process, Rosenthal restarted the Paredes-to-Boston trade rumors that dominated the offseason. The idea made sense, until the team acquired Caleb Durbin. Now, Durbin looks like the team's most likely third baseman and Marcelo Mayer should be the team's second baseman. There is no reason to go out and acquire Paredes at this point. That ship sailed.

Rosenthal noted that a deal centered around Jarren Duran "should remain within reach." Maybe that was the case before. But why make the move now? In that scenario you trade away one of your better offensive players and block someone with all of the upside in the world and who is a better defender. Frankly, the idea doesn't fit any longer. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam made a similar argument on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.

The Red Sox should not make this move

"I don't understand all of this Isaac Paredes talk," McAdam said. "It's been resurrected as [Chris Cotillo] hinted at and apparently is not dead. Even though the Red Sox seem to have finished re-shuffling their infield with the acquisition of [Caleb Durbin] to play third. If you get Paredes, he's going to be at third and Durbin's going to be at second. That's my first objection because I think Durbin's a better third baseman than Paredes is. So, you're playing Durbin a little out of position and you're taking a step back in terms of the glove you're going to get at third with Paredes there instead of Durbin.

"You are probably consigning Marcelo Mayer to Worcester to start the year. It doesn't make a lot of sense for him to be a guy coming off the bench when he could use more development time at Triple-A and more at-bats. So, that part we can debate. What I don't like is the notion of giving up Jarren Duran for Isaac Paredes. I understand Duran's value isn't what it was two years ago, coming off his 2024 season when he was the Red Sox's MVP. ... I don't do that. I don't think about doing that."

Before Durbin was acquired, Paredes looked like a perfect fit. Now, this shouldn't be anything more than an idea.