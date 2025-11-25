Red Sox Insider Hints Sonny Gray Blockbuster Is Just Beginning

The Boston Red Sox added three-time All-Star Sonny Gray on Tuesday, but there should be more on the way.

Whether Gray is the No. 2 starter the team wants or not, there's still a lot of work to do for Boston and fortunately a few months to accomplish all of the goals ahead of Spring Training in February.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Unsurprisingly, the Gray trade got fans, insiders, and analysts talking. There has been plenty of buzz about the deal itself and how Gray upgrades the rotation, but also what could be next. WEEI Red Sox insider Rob Bradford is someone who weighed in on the team after the deal was announced and made it sound like there's more to come.

"Ultimately, it's not that big of a move financially," Bradford said in a clip shared to X by WEEI. "This is Walker Buehler and so, did we say that about Walker Buehler last year? No. The answer is that there is just no possible way they could view this as one of the big moves and it comes back to what we said before, guys.

"We cannot forget the Rafael Devers trade because that trade was, the foundation of it was the money coming back. How are you going to spend the money? They will not definitively say, 'This is how we're going to spend the money,' but still, at the end of the offseason, you want to see them spend the money and this doesn't chip into that at all. To answer your question, this isn't a John Henry is going to be smoking a cigar in front of the fireplace move."

This is the type of comment that should get Red Sox fans fired up. Bradford is one of the top insiders for the team and he immediately went on the radio to say he doesn't think the move is what the team views as a big move, at least financially.

That doesn't mean it's not a great move. Boston's rotation is already significantly better. Imagine if there could be another starter on the way as well? We'll see about that. But, the offseason is still young and this is just the beginning.

More MLB: David Ortiz Backed Sonny Gray Long Before Red Sox Landed Him