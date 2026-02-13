Patrick Sandoval Could Crack Red Sox's Roster, But There's a Catch

The Boston Red Sox have so much pitching that they are going to need to make some tough decisions if they want to maximize the depth in the organization.

Right now, the starting rotation looks like Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello and Johan Oviedo on paper. Now, that could change. Injuries pop up. Or, what if someone like Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, Connelly Early or Payton Tolle makes a significant case for the No. 5 spot in the rotation and Oviedo struggles? There are going to be tough decisions to make.

With this much starting pitching as well, the club also reportedly is open to using one of the depth starter options out of the bullpen, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

But, who could it be? On Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe shared a story projecting the team's Opening Day roster. Sandoval, who hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2024, cracked the list as a bullpen option.

Will the veteran make the Red Sox out of camp?

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Bullpen (8): LHP Aroldis Chapman, LHP Jovani Morán, RHP Zack Kelly, LHP Patrick Sandoval, RHP Justin Slaten, RHP Ryan Watson, RHP Greg Weissert, RHP Garrett Whitlock," Abraham wrote. "Explanation: Watson was a Rule 5 pick the Red Sox selected from the Giants via the Athletics. The Sox found Whitlock and Slaten via the Rule 5 and will give Watson every chance to make the team.

Sandoval has one option remaining, but the Sox invested $18.25 million in him. He didn’t pitch last season while returning from Tommy John surgery and could serve as a long reliever or spot starter."

Sandoval landed a two-year, $18.25 million deal with the Red Sox before the 2025 season. It was known that Sandoval would miss at least a significant chunk of the 2025 campaign, but he wasn't able to return to the majors at all. Now, the club's rotation depth is in a significantly different place than it was when he got to town.

He's entering his seventh big league season and has a 4.01 career ERA in 107 total appearances. Out of those outings, 100 of them have been starts along with seven relief appearances. A new role could be coming. If not, it's hard to see a pathway to innings for him.

