Red Sox Linked To Giants Phenom, But Asking Price Could Be Outrageous

When the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, one of the more prevalent complaints was about who wasn't included in the return.

Boston evidently coveted Giants first-base prospect Bryce Eldridge, the 6-foot-7 masher who recently turned 21 years old and made his major league debut in September. But Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey held firm on not including Eldridge, especially as San Francisco prepared to absorb the entirety of Devers' contract.

As it turns out, offloading Devers may not have ended the Red Sox's interest in acquiring Eldridge from San Francisco. An intriguing report from Sunday hinted that Boston might still be sniffing around the possibility of a deal for the young slugger, but also suggested that the price tag could be insane.

Eldridge might cost Jarren Duran, more?

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that clubs are still asking about Eldridge this offseason as Devers prepares to play more first base, and hinted that San Francisco might demand more than just outfielder Jarren Duran in a package for the 21-year-old, who is 3-for-28 so far in his major league career.

"Another club that needs a bat and likes Eldridge a lot, the Red Sox, are thought to be focused on five-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, but might they deal outfielder Jarren Duran? Again, probably not quite enough for Eldridge and Boston is trying to acquire top starting pitchers, not trade them."

There's a lot to unpack here, but for starters, do the Giants seriously think a hitter with no proven track record of success can net them three years of an All-Star outfielder and more? There's no law against them valuing him that highly, but what team is making that sort of offer for a prospect?

It's not like Eldridge is on the same level as Roman Anthony, either. His upside is as high as any 21-year-old's, but he's got legitimate concerns about his swing-and-miss potential, and as a first baseman or designated hitter-only, he has to hit like crazy to prove his star power. Not saying he needs to be Nick Kurtz 2.0, but certainly 80% of that or better.

At this moment, Eldridge to Boston seems more like fun speculation than anything earnestly in the works. And if the Giants have actually asked Craig Breslow about getting Duran and more for the youngster, it's within Breslow's right to mute their calls.

