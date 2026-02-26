Red Sox Lose Gold Glover to Shoulder Injury With MRI Coming

The Boston Red Sox's infield position battle took a bit of a hit on Wednesday.

Boston faced off against the Minnesota Twins and infielder Brendan Rodgers was forced to exit the contest early. The one-time Gold Glove Award winner suffered a right shoulder injury while attempting to make a play at second base. After the game ended on Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald shared on X that Rodgers didn't hurt his shoulder on his dive, but while reaching for the ball afterward. He also reported that the initial tests were "promising," but the club would follow up on Thursday.

"Brendan Rodgers says he didn't hurt his shoulder on the dive but instead when he reached for the ball afterwards," Cerullo wrote. "He said the initial tests were promising, but he's 'pretty sore' and hopes he'll feel better when he wakes up tomorrow."

The Red Sox infielder is getting an MRI

Jun 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) hits a single during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, things didn't take a turn in a positive direction on Thursday afternoon. Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that Rodgers will be undergoing an MRI to see what's going on and that it will be a few days before the club has an answer, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

“We don’t know what’s going on, so we’ll have more in the upcoming days,” Cora said, as transcribed by Healey.

That's certainly not the update you want to see. Rodgers is someone who has talent, but injuries have been a significant story throughout his seven-year big league career. He has specifically dealt with shoulder injuries with both of his shoulders throughout his career already.

Rodgers landed a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training with Boston. While he didn't appear poised for a starting job, he's someone who very well could be a bench piece, especially with Romy González injured. But this setback doesn't help his case. When healthy, he has elite defensive talent and is a career .261 hitter in 495 games played. But this is yet another injury for him. Hopefully, the MRI reveals nothing major and he's able to get back on the field in the coming days.