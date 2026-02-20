Red Sox's Romy González Gives Major Injury Update on Himself

The Boston Red Sox aren't at full strength right now with Spring Training fully in session.

Boston utility man Romy González is dealing with a shoulder injury. Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared on Monday that the utility man wasn't ready for baseball activities, outside of catch. On Thursday, González gave an update on where he currently is at, as transcribed by The Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

"As the Red Sox get ready for a new season, Romy González still is not — yet," Healey wrote. "Friday marks four weeks since he received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his injured left shoulder, the point at which he is supposed to start feeling better, he said. González will wait another two weeks, however, before another check-in with doctors. Until then, he’ll be limited mostly to light catch and minimal fielding drills, he said. He won’t participate in team workouts.

Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) gets a base hit in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“'It depends on that six-week check[point],' he said. 'Good or bad, you just want to figure it out … I’m strong and the range of motion is getting there. It’s just, there’s still some lingering discomfort. We’re making progress.' Tests showed 'a little tear' in his shoulder, according to González, who added that “everyone has a tear” and tear size doesn’t always align with severity of symptoms."

Red Sox fans know what González can do. He has been known as a lefty killer in Boston and he had the best season of his career so far in 2025. González slashed .305/.343/.483 with nine homers, 53 RBIs, six stolen bases and 23 doubles in 96 games played.

If he is unable to go on Opening Day, that would be a tough hit for the Red Sox. But, as he said himself, we're about two weeks away from truly knowing the next steps. González's standing with the club has been one of the biggest talking points of Spring Training for the organization. He's going to play a big role in 2026, whether that starts on Opening Day, or a bit afterward. Keep an eye out over the next few weeks.