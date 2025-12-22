Red Sox Make Willson Contreras Contract Decision After Cardinals Trade

The Boston Red Sox's work on Sunday didn't end when they agreed on the pieces to send to the St. Louis Cardinals for first baseman Willson Contreras.

In the deal, the Red Sox sent three right-handed pitchers to the Cardinals for the three-time All-Star Contreras, and in return, they also received $8 million in cash considerations. It was the second deal with the Cardinals this winter, and in the other, St. Louis sent $20 million to the Red Sox to accompany three-time All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray.

But the Red Sox also tweaked Contreras' contract upon arrival, as every dollar counts in Boston's calculations for whatever budget principal owner John Henry will set for the upcoming season.

How Red Sox tweaked Contreras' contract

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Contreras' buyout has been increased from $5 million to $7.5 million and his club option has increased from $17.5 million to $20 million in 2028. In essence, the Red Sox are moving $2.5 million of the $36.5 million he was owed over the next two years and paying it at the last possible moment.

The 10-year veteran also received a $1 million bonus for waiving his no-trade clause, per Woo. Contreras will reatin a full no-trade clause for the 2026 campaign.

Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Contreras' collective bargaining tax hit for the upcoming season after the restructures will be $17.25 million.

According to Spotrac, the Red Sox's projected luxury tax payroll after the Contreras trade sits at $235.1 million. That gives them roughly $8.9 million to work with before they hit the first luxury tax threshold, and perhaps more importantly, $28.9 million to work with before the second threshold.

A November report from Sean McAdam of MassLive suggested that the Red Sox were comfortable going over the first threshold, but that going over the second would be much less certain.

As the Red Sox look to secure a new contract with third baseman Alex Bregman, every dollar saved could be important.

