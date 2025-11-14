Red Sox Payroll Expectations Revealed Ahead Of Hot Stove Season: Insider

The days of the Boston Red Sox being the top-spending team in Major League Baseball are long gone, but there's still reason for hope.

Last year, Boston crossed over the competitive balance tax threshold for the first time since 2022 (when it was viewed as a mistake that they didn't get under). The Red Sox made the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and all signs indicate that this young, talented team is entering a competitive window.

Still, fears will circulate that the Red Sox won't spend like they should, which is their own fault for conditioning fans to feel that way over the last handful of seasons. However, at least one sign in a Friday report should help assuage some of those fears.

Red Sox expect to go over CBT threshold again

On Friday, Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that the Red Sox expect to once again be over the CBT threshold, which doesn't guarantee an offseason of big-time spending, but hints that it's entirely possible.

"According to people familiar with the team’s thinking, it’s understood that the Sox are fully expecting to be over the first CBT threshold of $244 million," McAdam wrote.

"Exactly how much over remains to be seen and may well depend on the opportunities that are presented. Industry sources suggest the Red Sox understand they’re at a point in their competitive window that they have to spend more aggressively to put together a roster capable of going deeper in the playoffs."

McAdam's whole piece is worth a read, as it breaks down why the Red Sox are significantly closer to the CBT threshold than their actual payroll would indicate. That's due in large part to the average annual values of team-friendly extensions (think Garrett Crochet, Roman Anthony) counting toward the CBT instead of their actual 2026 salaries.

The Red Sox have about $210 million in commitments for next season, so if they spend any more than $34 million against the CBT, they'll go over the limit. And as they did with Alex Bregman's deferred payments last offseason, they could find creative ways to keep that number somewhat repressed.

There's still a ton to sort out in terms of who will be on the roster, but the important tidbit for now is that Boston seemingly expects to field its most competitive roster of the decade.

