Red Sox-Mets Trade Prediction Sees $7.7M All-Star Leave Boston

Just as the trade rumor mill for the offseason has shut down for the Boston Red Sox, it appears some are already looking ahead to midseason.

We do have to concede, though, that the Red Sox's roster is still awkward. They've held onto four outfielders, plus designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, for longer than most of us would have anticipated.

So because the rumors will likely never escape him, let's talk about left fielder/DH Jarren Duran. He likely would have been traded by now if any team was willing to give up what the Red Sox felt was an acceptable haul, so is there any chance that changes by this year's July deadline?

Could Mets be Duran trade destination?

May 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that the New York Mets would somehow wind up with Duran by the end of the season, owing to New York's need for outfielders and Boston's potential shortage of infielders.

"The World Series-hopeful Red Sox have a surplus of quality outfielders—Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela in addition to Duran—and could look to clear their logjam while simultaneously fixing a different position of need," Miller wrote.

"The Mets are probably most likely to reach a point of desperation if rookie Carson Benge doesn't hit the ground running. They could throw both Mark Vientos and Brett Baty Boston's way without even parting with a starter, and that could be quite the windfall for the Red Sox if both second and third are problem areas."

The logic behind something like what Miller is proposing has made sense for a while now. But it's unclear that either Vientos, Baty, or even both are palatable for the Red Sox, who seem to think Duran has another season like his 2024 All-Star campaign in the chamber.

This might mean that for Duran to actually be traded, he might have to underperform to the point where the Red Sox feel it's no longer worth trying to make him a cornerstone, and that whatever they're getting back for the last 2 1/2 years of his arbitration doesn't have to be perfect.