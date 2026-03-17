Red Sox No. 11 Prospect Unlocking New Power for Boston

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2025 season with one of the very best farm systems in baseball. The club proceeded to bring Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell all up to the big leagues at points.

All three have graduated from prospect status. Despite this fact, the Red Sox still boast one of the best farm systems in the game, even after trading a handful of guys away this past offseason, including Jhostynxon García and Brandon Clarke. Boston's farm system is still stacked. Throughout Spring Training, guys like Payton Tolle, Franklin Arias, Connelly Early, Justin Gonzales and Jake Bennett have gotten most of the buzz. But another guy Red Sox fans should get to know right now is 2025 second-round pick Henry Godbout.

Godbout can play second base, shortstop and third base and was selected in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft by Boston out of the University of Virginia. He played in 13 games for High-A Greenville and slashed .341/.473/.477 with a .950 OPS. Right now, Godbout is the team's No. 11 prospect. But don't be shocked if he moves up the list quickly.

The Red Sox's farm system is loaded

Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers second baseman Henry Godbout (2) runs after hitting a single against the Florida State Seminoles during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

While speaking to Andrew Parker of Baseball Now, Godbout opened up about how Driveline philosophies embraced by the Red Sox has already added a bit of power to his game that wasn't there even last year when he was drafted.

"It's very new to me because UVA is probably the opposite of Driveline," Godbout said to Baseball Now. "It's all about hitting balls the other way, moving guys over, hitting the ball on the ground, and bunting. That is completely opposite of what we are doing over here, in a good way. It's perfect for me and I knew this going into it by talking to Kyle Teel. I do a lot of those other things very well. Adding the ability to step on balls and pull them over the fence is the last piece of the puzzle. I think it's the perfect marriage.

"There are obviously a couple of hiccups along the way, but that is part of it. I am learning that I don't need to just gear up and take a long swing to create power. It might just come [by] swinging these bats and being in the bat speed program. This spring has been great being able to test things out. It is really a great system for me to take my game to the next level."

Parker pointed out that things have already started clicking and Godbout launched a homer at Fenway South this past weekend during minor league Spring Training action.

So, Godbout currently is Boston's No. 11 prospect. In 2025, he didn't hit a homer in his 13 games of professional action. He had eight homers in his final college season across 50 games for UVA. If he can still be the high-average guy, plus add power in 2026, this guy is going to significantly rise up Boston's prospect list. The future is bright for the Red Sox overall and it sounds like the club's hitting approach is already having a positive impact down in the minors.