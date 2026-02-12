Kristian Campbell Update Rules Out One Option for Red Sox

While it's not completely clear who will be manning second base and third base for the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day, one option already seems to be off the table.

Kristian Campbell won the second base job out of Spring Training last offseason. He began the 2025 season as the team's starting second baseman with Rafael Devers as designated hitter and Alex Bregman at third base. Campbell was red-hot to kick off the season and earned a long-term extension, but cooled off throughout the summer and was sent down to the minors.

Boston is in a completely different position a year later. Neither Bregman nor Devers is in town. On the flip side, Marcelo Mayer appears to be ready for a consistent role in the big leagues. Boston also landed Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers. Durbin and Mayer appear to be the likely options for second base and third base, barring an injury. At this point last year, Campbell was in the mix for an Opening Day starting job. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that Campbell "almost certainly" won't be in the mix for one of the infield spots this spring.

Where will Kristian Campbell play in 2026?

Jun 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) hits a RBI against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"No. 6) Campbell almost certainly won’t be in the mix," Cotillo wrote. "The Red Sox appear adamant on getting Campbell comfortable in the outfield and playing on the grass will be his focus all spring. As Cora said Tuesday, all of Campbell’s group work and game action will come in the outfield (likely left field) but he’ll continue to do some individual infield drills at both second and third base in an effort to stay ready.

"It would likely take a real fire drill-type situation for Campbell to see meaningful innings in the infield in 2026."

Boston has made a point to make it clear that the club wants Campbell to focus on the outfield at this time. It's hard to see a pathway to playing time in the majors for him there as well, barring injuries. At this point, the most likely option seems to be kicking off the campaign down in Triple-A in the outfield.

