Red Sox Have 'No Real Traction' on Blockbuster Outfield Trade

The trade rumors around the Boston Red Sox have been endless this offseason — like each offseason — but it certainly sounds like a lot of the noise can be ignored, for now.

The outfield has been a major talking point for the organization. Boston has a lot of outfielders and only so many spots to go around. That's a good problem to have. With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran in the mix, the Red Sox arguably have the most talented outfield in the game.

Anthony is viewed as a budding superstar and despite the fact that he's just 21 years old, looking like one of the better overall offensive players in the game before he got hurt in 2025. Also, he was very good defensively. He recorded six outs above average for the club. Overall, he is everything you could want in an outfielder. Rafaela and Abreu are elite defensively and are high-impact bats. Duran isn't as good defensively, but he's a dynamic offensive player and is a terror on the basepaths for opposing pitchers. When you have this much talent and only three outfield spots, of course, it's going to lead to trade rumors. Duran, especially, has been floated in rumors all offseason, but Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported on Saturday that there has been "no real traction" on a move.

"While the Sox haven’t ruled out the possibility of trading an outfielder, one major league source suggested there’s 'no real traction' in trade talks involving Jarren Duran given the high bar the team would need to clear to deal the 29-year-old," Speier wrote.

The MLB offseason is always full of chatter. Speier is one of the most trustworthy Boston insiders out there, so it's safe to assume that the Duran mock trades and speculation out there can be ignored for now. It's also important to note that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow himself has thrown cold water on the idea of an outfielder trade.

"It was never likely in my mind,” Breslow said earlier in January. “We’ve got really talented outfielders. When teams call, that’s what other executives point to. They’re young, they’re controllable, they’re dynamic, they’re talented and can impact games in multiple ways. It’s really nice to be able to say they’re also members of the Boston Red Sox.”

So, if you're a Red Sox fan, you can ignore the noise, for now.

