Jarren Duran Experiment Reportedly Off Table for Red Sox

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox are loaded in the outfield.

There's a real argument that the Red Sox have the very best overall outfield in baseball. Boston has arguably the best defensive center fielder in baseball in Ceddanne Rafaela. He's on a long-term deal and while he gets some flak for swing decisions, Rafaela is a guy who has 20-plus homer power, can steal bases, and hits near .250 despite a lack of patience at the plate. He's just 25 years old. Imagine the upside when the walks do start to come? Roman Anthony is a budding superstar. There's no reason to get cute about it. Anthony is 21 years old and does everything at a high level. He's the centerpiece of this next generation for Boston.

Wilyer Abreu has won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards and is potentially the best defensive right fielder in baseball and can also tear the cover off the ball. Jarren Duran was ranked as the No. 1 left fielder in baseball by MLB Network and was a 4.7-WAR player in a down year in 2025. The year before, he was an 8.7-WAR player. In comparison, Kyle Tucker's highest WAR of his career to this point is 5.5 and he just got a ridiculous contract from the Los Angeles Dodgers. This doesn't even include Masataka Yoshida or Kristian Campbell.

The Red Sox have a hole in the infield

Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts to his one-run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's going to be hard to get playing time for everyone. The designated hitter spot surely will play a big role. One point of speculation over the last few weeks has been the infield for Duran, where he began his career. But The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported it is no longer an option.

"If the Red Sox move ahead with a four-man group in the outfield — a scenario that seems likely at this point — playing time will be up to manager Alex Cora, who has said he prefers Ceddanne Rafalea in center and Abreu in right with Roman Anthony and Jarren Duran likely splitting time between designated hitter and left field," McCaffrey wrote. "Though Rafaela played second base at times last season, the Red Sox want to avoid that due to his impact on games as a Gold Glove winner in center. There have been questions about Duran moving back to the infield, where he began his career, but the Red Sox no longer view that as an option."

With a hole in the infield, it would've been an intriguing way to complete the puzzle. If you move Duran to second base, you could have Marcelo Mayer at third base. Then, the outfield would easily have Anthony, Abreu and Rafaela. Campbell could be the fourth option if he were in the big leagues. Then, you could utilize Yoshida's bat as DH.

It sounds easier said than done, though. Unfortunately, it doesn't even sound like an option at this moment.

