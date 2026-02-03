Red Sox Outside-the-Box Defense-First Infield Solution

The Boston Red Sox are running out of time if the goal is to add another infielder before Spring Training kicks off.

Boston's pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp by Feb. 10. That's one week away, as of writing. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that there is a "preference" for Marcelo Mayer to play third base for Boston, rather than second base. The club also clearly has been viewing defense as a priority. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke openly about the importance of infield defense for run prevention. On top of this The Athletic's Jim Bowden noted that the reason why the Red Sox didn't offer a deal to Eugenio Suárez was because the club didn't like his defense.

Clearly, defense is a priority. There aren't a ton of options available. Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw and Isaac Paredes have all been floated as trade candidates. Hoerner is great defensively, but has one season of control. Shaw is solid all around, but it's no guarantee that the Chicago Cubs are willing to trade him or Hoerner. Paredes isn't great defensively. All three of these guys would cost some sort of package plus salary, of course.

The Red Sox should consider a reunion

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Jose Iglesias (7) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

If the Red Sox end up turning towards free agency, rather than the trade block, one outside-the-box option the club should consider is old friend Jose Iglesias. He has had two different stints in Boston, including most recently in 2021. Iglesias has been known throughout his career for slick defense and a good ability to get on base. He's a .279 career hitter in 13 big league seasons. Even if he's not what he once was, he's a right-handed bat and it would surely cost less to bring him in than someone like Hoerner.

Iglesias played in 112 games for the San Diego Padres in 2025 and slashed .229/.298/.294 with three homers and 36 RBIs. The year before, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 85 games for the New York Mets. Iglesias is also known as a good clubhouse guy. With a pretty young roster, bringing in someone like Iglesias would provide good defense at second base and a big voice for the clubhouse without breaking the bank.

