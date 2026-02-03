Where Red Sox Stand Amid Loud Outfield Trade Rumors

Will the Boston Red Sox trade an outfielder before Spring Training kicks off?

At this moment, it doesn't sound like anything is likely from that standpoint. There's surely been a lot of speculation, but that hasn't translated to concrete movement. For example, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared a column dissecting the Jordan Hicks-Chicago White Sox trade. One thing that Cotillo touched upon was how Boston saved cash in the deal and there could be more moves coming in the same vein. While this is the case, Cotillo noted that a deal around someone like Jarren Duran or Ceddanne Rafaela is viewed as a "much less likely" way to save cash.

"When the Red Sox signed Ranger Suárez to a five-year, $130 million contract last month, their projected competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold ballooned to a number around $269 million, which is far more than the first threshold number ($244 million) and even exceeded the second threshold at $264 million," Cotillo wrote. "It’s clear Boston wants to enter the season short of that second threshold and potentially lower, and there are other pathways to (smartly) shedding money. ...

Will the Red Sox trade an outfielder?

"Moving an outfielder like Jarren Duran or Ceddanne Rafaela in a bigger trade is another, albeit much less likely, way the Red Sox could move some money around. A [Patrick Sandoval] trade would get the club in the range of $252 million, making further additions (either in spring training or at the trade deadline) more palatable."

The Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders. That's no secret. It's been a talking point around the organization for a year at this point. But despite a bit of tricky roster-building, it doesn't sound like it's going to change in the short term. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that there has been "no real traction" on the idea of a trade around Duran, specifically.

"While the Sox haven’t ruled out the possibility of trading an outfielder, one major league source suggested there’s 'no real traction' in trade talks involving Jarren Duran given the high bar the team would need to clear to deal the 29-year-old," Speier wrote.

In early January, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow threw cold water on the idea of an outfield trade in general.

"It was never likely in my mind,” Breslow said. “We’ve got really talented outfielders. When teams call, that’s what other executives point to. They’re young, they’re controllable, they’re dynamic, they’re talented and can impact games in multiple ways. It’s really nice to be able to say they’re also members of the Boston Red Sox.”

So, if you see wild speculation out there, just know that nothing really appears to be likely involving one of Boston's outfielders right now.

