Red Sox Pitcher From Forgotten 2020 Season Announces Retirement
In this story:
If Boston Red Sox fans are honest with themselves, the 2020 season was one of very few lasting memories.
In the shortened 60-game season, the Red Sox went 24-36, the fourth-worst record in the sport. Immediately after trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston fielded one of its worst teams in franchise history, especially when it came to pitching.
One interesting side effect of that year's Red Sox squad was that a handful of players arrived in Boston that fans barely got to know, and righty Chris Mazza was one of them. Mazza threw 30 innings, which were the fifth-most of anyone on that team, but Red Sox fans probably weren't very aware of where his career progressed after that.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Chris Mazza announces retirement
On Wednesday, Mazza's career came to its ceremonial end, as the 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the sport of baseball. He hadn't played in the majors since 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he also made 19 appearances over the last three years in independent ball.
"Today, after 14 years of professional baseball I am officially hanging up my cleats from the game I’ve loved since I was four years old," Mazza wrote. "Baseball has given me everything: friendships that will last a lifetime and, most importantly, the chance to meet my best friend, my wife."
In a lengthy post thereafter, Mazza went on to thank teammates, coaches, family members, friends, and singled out his wife's support in particular. Once a 27th-round pick out of Menlo College of the NAIA, Mazza had to lean on his support network to grind through the minors, starting in 2012, and reached the majors for the first time in 2019.
In 34 total appearances for the New York Mets, Red Sox, and Rays, Mazza pitched to a 5.35 ERA with 90 hits allowed and 66 strikeouts in 79 innings.
One can truly appreciate how difficult professional baseball is by looking at Mazza's career, which Red Sox fans might barely remember, as overachieving based on his draft position.
More MLB: Red Sox Trade Explained: Why Jordan Hicks Was Dumped to White Sox
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org