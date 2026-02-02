Red Sox Pitcher From Forgotten 2020 Season Announces Retirement

If Boston Red Sox fans are honest with themselves, the 2020 season was one of very few lasting memories.

In the shortened 60-game season, the Red Sox went 24-36, the fourth-worst record in the sport. Immediately after trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston fielded one of its worst teams in franchise history, especially when it came to pitching.

One interesting side effect of that year's Red Sox squad was that a handful of players arrived in Boston that fans barely got to know, and righty Chris Mazza was one of them. Mazza threw 30 innings, which were the fifth-most of anyone on that team, but Red Sox fans probably weren't very aware of where his career progressed after that.

Chris Mazza announces retirement

Apr 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Mazza (22) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Mazza's career came to its ceremonial end, as the 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the sport of baseball. He hadn't played in the majors since 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he also made 19 appearances over the last three years in independent ball.

"Today, after 14 years of professional baseball I am officially hanging up my cleats from the game I’ve loved since I was four years old," Mazza wrote. "Baseball has given me everything: friendships that will last a lifetime and, most importantly, the chance to meet my best friend, my wife."

In a lengthy post thereafter, Mazza went on to thank teammates, coaches, family members, friends, and singled out his wife's support in particular. Once a 27th-round pick out of Menlo College of the NAIA, Mazza had to lean on his support network to grind through the minors, starting in 2012, and reached the majors for the first time in 2019.

In 34 total appearances for the New York Mets, Red Sox, and Rays, Mazza pitched to a 5.35 ERA with 90 hits allowed and 66 strikeouts in 79 innings.

One can truly appreciate how difficult professional baseball is by looking at Mazza's career, which Red Sox fans might barely remember, as overachieving based on his draft position.

