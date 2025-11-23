Red Sox Predicted To Sign 3-Time All-Star Slugger

There's no doubt that the Boston Red Sox made a phenomenal move last offseason.

After a few years of swinging and missing in free agency, Boston struck gold by signing poaching All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros in free agency. Bregman went on to play in 114 games for Boston in 2025. He slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, 28 doubles, and 64 runs scored while earning his third All-Star nod.

Now, the question is will he return? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicted that will be the case.

"Like the (New York Yankees), the Boston Red Sox are looking to bring back a high-profile player who was just added a year ago," Knox wrote. "Third baseman Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston in February, but, as expected, he opted-out at the start of the offseason. According to Passan, the Red Sox would like to have him back but will face stiff competition on the open market...

The Red Sox need to re-sign Alex Bregman

"With Bregman set to command a massive salary, there would be some logic in letting Mayer take over third while chasing another star free agent. As Hall of Famer David Ortiz noted, though, the value of Bregman's leadership can't be overlooked. 'I love Alex, man. I think he's a great player. He's got really incredible leadership. One thing I love about him, he's a team player,' Ortiz said on the ITM Podcast. Prediction: Boston re-signs Bregman."

This is a prediction and has been talked out at length and still makes too much sense. With Rafael Devers no longer with the organization, the Red Sox theoretically have enough money to afford to bring Bregman back and a clear hole at third base.

This is the time of year when predictions, projections, and speculation dominate the airwaves. For Boston, this should be consistent. There is no reason for Boston to let Bregman walk. He fit in perfectly with the organization last season. Although there are business processes that need to be sorted out and contract negotiations, anything short of Bregman returning should be viewed as a failure.

