Red Sox Projected To Option $60 Million Former Top Prospect To Triple-A

Few people in the Boston Red Sox organization are under more pressure this year than Kristian Campbell.

It hasn't even been 10 months since the Red Sox rewarded Campbell for his meteoric rise through their farm system with an eight-year, $60 million contract extension. But 2 1/2 months of struggles later, the 23-year-old utility man was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Campbell had some ups and downs in Triple-A to close out the regular season. The Red Sox sent him to Puerto Rico this winter to play under the watchful eye of bench coach Ramón Vázquez, and have said nothing but positive things about his adjustments and hard work. But the reality is that he still has a long way to go.

Is Campbell destined to start season in Triple-A?

Having seemingly moved to the outfield on a full-time basis, Campbell may face long odds to crack the major league roster by opening day.

On Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic projected that Campbell would begin the year in Triple-A, which would leave him with just one option remaining on top of forcing him to work his way back into a role with the big-league club.

"Kristian Campbell started slow in winter ball in Puerto Rico, where he played exclusively in the outfield, but hit well over his final week there," wrote McCaffrey.

"The Red Sox still would like him to remain versatile and move to the infield, but for now, they’re sticking him in the outfield with the hope fewer distractions will help him find offensive rhythm again."

Campbell's move to the outfield likely is the best utilization of his athletic skill set, but it's a position at which he has far less opportunity to crack the roster as currently constructed.

Boston has four legitimate starting outfielders in Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu. Contrast that with the infield, where rookie Marcelo Mayer is presumed to have a grip on either second or third base and the Red Sox are still actively searching for major leaguers via trades and free agency to fill the other spot.

It's an unenviable position into which Campbell has been thrust by his own struggles. How he fights his way back will be a key storyline to monitor in spring training and beyond.

