Red Sox Red Flag After Eugenio Suárez Signs With Reds

Another option is off the table for the Boston Red Sox.

Over the last few weeks, the Red Sox have been linked to a handful of infielders to replace Alex Bregman's production with the organization. Eugenio Suárez was the most prominent free agent with ties to the organization. In the trade market, Nico Hoerner, Brendan Donovan and Isaac Paredes. Have been names linked to the club.

Boston could use another high-end infielder, but another option is off the table. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Suárez and the Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms on a deal on Sunday.

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Slugger Eugenio Suárez and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a one-year, $15 million contract that includes a mutual option for the 2027 season, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "The best bat left on the market goes to Cincinnati, where he's expected to get most of his at-bats at DH."

Despite the endless rumors and speculation that have been out there, one thing that is surprising is the fact that MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the Red Sox did not make an offer to the slugger.

"Red Sox never made an offer for Suárez, source said just now," Cotillo wrote. "The reason I thought he would be in play (and wrote as much in the last week) was that the industry was thinking his market might get to a place like this (short-term, reasonable). But clearly the Red Sox thought the strikeout/defense combo was too much to overcome."

Cotllo reported that the slugger's decision came down to the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Eugenio Suárez was between the Reds and Pirates at the end, source says, with the Red Sox not playing a meaningful role in his market," Cotillo wrote.

On paper, Suárez looked like an option who would've given the Red Sox something it doesn't have: elite power. Sure, Suárez isn't great defensively, but he would've given the team power potential that simply isn't there and hasn't been since Rafael Devers got traded.

With options dwindling, the fact that there wasn't even an offer is surprising. So, what are the Red Sox planning? The organization dumped Jordan Hicks on Sunday in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. If Suárez wasn't an option, then who? Hoerner, Donovan and Paredes likely will remain popular candidates. But things are tricky. Time is running out before Spring Training.

