Red Sox's Updated Infield Options As Eugenio Suárez Signs With Reds

If Boston Red Sox fans thought the Jordan Hicks trade was about clearing space on the payroll for Eugenio Suárez, they can start re-thinking.

Hours after the Red Sox saved $8 million in payroll for this season and next by dealing Hicks to the Chicago White Sox, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Suárez, who was far and away the best bat left on the open market, had agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds, which includes a mutual option for next year.

While there were whispers early this week that Suárez's declining price tag might make him a fit for Boston, there was never a particularly strong indication that the Red Sox wanted him as their everyday third baseman -- which made sense, as he's 34 and rapidly declining on defense. But a team that desperately needs one more infielder now has even less recourse to find one.

Red Sox now practically forced into a trade

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The most realistic option, it seemed, was always for the Red Sox to find their new infielder, who will effectively replace Alex Bregman on the roster, via trade. That assumes, of course, that the Red Sox are hell-bent on finding that infielder, which they absolutely should be.

There are essentially four options on the board, based on what we know about the trade market as it's fallen this winter, and lately, we haven't heard that any are close to happening. There's Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Nico Hoerner or Matt Shaw of the Chicago Cubs.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported Saturday that the Red Sox seemed to be prioritizing defense, which is a heavy indicator that the two Cubs players are good fits. However, Chicago values both highly, and it would cost a steep price (likely one of top pitching prospects Payton Tolle and Connelly Early) to bring one in.

Paredes, meanwhile, is on an Astros team that covets outfielders, and reportedly prefers Wilyer Abreu to Jarren Duran. Both Abreu and Duran, however, have more inherent value than Paredes, so Houston would have to somehow kick in more.

Donovan is left-handed, which doesn't necessarily fit the Red Sox's lineup, and Boston and St. Louis have already made two trades this winter.

