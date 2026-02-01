Red Sox Sign 30-Year-Old Catcher With AL East Experience

The Boston Red Sox reportedly added some much-needed catching depth to the organization on Saturday.

Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported on Saturday that the Red Sox agreed to terms on a minor league deal with an invite to big league Spring Training camp with seven-year veteran catcher Matt Thaiss,

"Source: Red Sox have signed catcher Matt Thaiss to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp," Partker wrote.

Jul 28, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Matt Thaiss (34) singles during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thaiss is 30 years old and has 305 games of big league experience under his belt in seven seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Thaiss isn't a big-name player, but he's someone with a ton of big league experience and who could step in at a moment's notice if either Carlos Narváez or Connor Wong got hurt. Last season, Wong dealt with injuries, which opened the door for Narváez. Wong went from the expected starter, to the No. 2 option and his offense was zapped after getting hurt.

Boston relied heavily on Narváez and he was worn down in the second half of the season and struggled offensively.

When the Red Sox needed depth last season, they turned to Blake Sabol and Ali Sánchez in limited roles. Thaiss is someone with plenty of experience under his belt and who has also gotten playing time at first base, third base, second base and even left field throughout his big league career. He is a career .210 hitter with 23 homers and 95 RBIs.

Again, not a move that is going to immediately move the needle at the big league level. But the Red Sox have been looking for catching depth throughout the offseason so far and now are adding a 30-year-old into the mix on a cheap, minor league deal. This type of deal doesn't block any other move and also gives the team much-needed depth right before Spring Training. You can't ask for much more at this point.

