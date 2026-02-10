Red Sox Roster News: $6M Signing Announced, All-Star Heads to IL

Tuesday was a celebratory day for the Boston Red Sox and their fans, as the pursuit of a deep playoff run kicked off in official fashion.

As Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to spring training for their first official workout, the 60-day injured list also opened up for the first time since November, which enabled the Red Sox to complete some official business.

Almost a week after it was reported that infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract, Tuesday afforded the club the opportunity it needed to create space for the veteran on the 40-man roster.

Red Sox send Houck to 60-day IL, make Kiner-Falefa deal official

Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) reacts after giving up his fourth run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As the Red Sox announced on social media, Kiner-Falefa signed his one-year contract on Tuesday, which multiple reports confirmed is worth $6 million. Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck was placed on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery in August.

Kiner-Falefa will be the fifth Red Sox player in the span of five seasons to wear No. 2, taking over the old jersey of Alex Bregman, Dominic Smith, Justin Turner, and Xander Bogaerts.

The #RedSox today signed INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. He will wear number 2. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston placed RHP Tanner Houck on the 60-Day Injured List. pic.twitter.com/Sqe4SgcDRh — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 10, 2026

Because the Red Sox claimed catcher Mickey Gasper and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng off waivers last week, they were waiting until Houck could be moved before announcing the Kiner-Falefa signing. Gasper and Cheng still figure to be the first candidates to be designated for assignment if the Red Sox add one more new face to the 40-man before the regular season begins.

Kiner-Falefa was relegated from a potential starting spot to a full-time backup role on Monday when the Red Sox traded for Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers. The former Gold Glove third baseman can play any of the three non-first-base infield spots, and although he's never had much offensive impact, he makes a lot of contact.

Meanwhile, Houck's return timeline is still uncertain, as the 2024 All-Star enters his second-to-last season of arbitration control. Boston may get him back sometime after the trade deadline, but after his 8.04 ERA in nine games last year, he would have to show a lot of promise to earn his way back into the picture.

