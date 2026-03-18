Red Sox's Alex Cora Teases Marcelo Mayer Opening Day Decision

The Boston Red Sox still have a decision to make in the infield.

When Opening Day rolls around, Willson Contreras will be at first base, Trevor Story will be at shortstop and Caleb Durbin is significantly more likely than not to be at third base. Second base is the only spot in the infield that is slightly up in the air. Marcelo Mayer should be at second base on Opening Day. There isn't a better option for the club. He's a 23-year-old former No. 1 prospect for the club and has been solid in camp. Mayer has played in nine games in Spring Training and is slashing .250/.400/.375 with one homer, two RBIs, six walks, four runs scored and a .775 OPS.

On top of that, Mayer already is elite defensively. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has given Mayer challenges throughout camp and has been pretty open about the fact that he needs to win the job. On Tuesday, Cora didn't fully confirm that Mayer will be on the Opening Day roster, but did say that he is "checking all the boxes," as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Alex Cora opened up about Marcelo Mayer

Jul 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) reacts to hitting a one run RBI against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“He's playing well," Cora said. "He's playing really well. And obviously we have to make a decision. We haven't made that decision, but so far, he's been checking all the boxes.”

Marcelo Mayer hasn't officially made the team just yet. But it seems like he is getting close.

“He's playing well," said Alex Cora. "He's playing really well. And obviously we have to make a decision. We haven't made that decision, but so far, he's been checking all the boxes.” — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 17, 2026

Mayer made his big league debut in 2025 in place of a then-injured Alex Bregman. Overall, Mayer played in 44 games and slashed .228/.272/.402 with four homers, 10 RBIs, 20 runs scored and a .674 OPS.

If the Red Sox go into the 2026 season with Contreras at first base, Mayer at second base, Story at shortstop and Durbin at third base, arguably that would be even better than the infield was in 2025. Last season, the Red Sox had Bregman at third base and Story at shortstop, but first base and second base were more up in the air. A consistent infield of Contreras, Story, Mayer and Durbin immediately is better on paper.

Again, the Red Sox haven't officially announced that Mayer will be on the Opening Day roster, but it certainly sounds like his time is coming.